Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $340.00

Shares of Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 41101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The stock has a market cap of £130.73 million and a P/E ratio of -63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.35.

In other Science Group plc (SAG.L) news, insider Peter Bertram bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

