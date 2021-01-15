Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 329,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $96.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.