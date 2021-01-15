Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 428,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $72.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.