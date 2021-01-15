Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.08. 4,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,507. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.