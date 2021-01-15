Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 81,874 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

