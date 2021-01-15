Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

