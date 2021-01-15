Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 228,662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 689,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.