Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,007 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 368,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,062. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

