Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger comprises 6.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Schrödinger worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. 23,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In related news, insider Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $287,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,697.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,892,963 shares of company stock worth $174,664,922.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.