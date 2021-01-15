Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 106.5% in December

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

OTCMKTS:SBGSF opened at $150.95 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

