SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 3,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

