Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 377,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

