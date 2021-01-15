Sara Bay Financial Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises approximately 3.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $100.36. 15,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,984. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

