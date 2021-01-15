Sara Bay Financial Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 4.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 79.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

ETSY traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 144,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $221.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

