Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Sappi stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Sappi has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sappi will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

