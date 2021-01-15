Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

