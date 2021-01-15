San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Price Target Increased to GBX 335 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLE stock opened at GBX 24.15 ($0.32) on Tuesday. San Leon Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.72 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £108.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.55.

Get San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) alerts:

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) Company Profile

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.