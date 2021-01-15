San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Price Target Increased to GBX 335 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SLE stock opened at GBX 24.15 ($0.32) on Tuesday. San Leon Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.72 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £108.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.55.
San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) Company Profile
