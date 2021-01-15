Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

SZGPY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

