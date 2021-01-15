Salvus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 705,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 537,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

