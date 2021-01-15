Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,396. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

