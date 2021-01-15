Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $447,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.69. 8,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $197.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

