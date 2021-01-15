Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

