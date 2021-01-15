Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. CarMax accounts for 2.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in CarMax by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CarMax by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. 57,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.
KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.
In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,599 shares of company stock worth $19,782,300. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
