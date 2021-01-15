Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. CarMax accounts for 2.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in CarMax by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CarMax by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. 57,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,599 shares of company stock worth $19,782,300. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

