Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Arista Networks makes up 2.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.94. 35,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,606. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

