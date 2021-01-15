Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Markel accounts for 1.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,694,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Markel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,125.40.

Shares of MKL traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,005.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,908. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,009.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,005.97.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

