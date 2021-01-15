SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $13.94 on Major Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $5,441.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.94 or 0.00037802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,902.65 or 1.00082581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.