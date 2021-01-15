salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,499 shares of company stock valued at $46,450,142 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $215.04. 173,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.