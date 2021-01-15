Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for third-quarter 2020 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the third quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 7,394,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Sabre by 144.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sabre by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,334 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

