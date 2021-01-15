Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £151.05 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan acquired 53 shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £715 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.86.

About Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L)

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

