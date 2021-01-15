RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
