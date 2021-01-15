RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

