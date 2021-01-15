Rupiah Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $706,554.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $706,554.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046139 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00382030 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00038302 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.02 or 0.04020142 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013381 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012861 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
