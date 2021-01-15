Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $369.80

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369.80 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369.30 ($4.82), with a volume of 1718028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.40 ($4.75).

RMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.75 ($2.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 337.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.88.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

