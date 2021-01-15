Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Outperform

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 540.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

