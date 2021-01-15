Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$3.75

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.87.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -735.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.95.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Insiders sold a total of 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 in the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

