Roxgold Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roxgold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$76.46 million during the quarter.

