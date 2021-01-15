Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.91. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 10,965 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

