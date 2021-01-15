Rotten Hits Market Cap of $196,622.74 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Rotten has a market cap of $196,622.74 and $1,507.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 52,544,128 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

