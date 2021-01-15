Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of ACIA stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $114.37. 3,523,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,480. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $114.73.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

