root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of root9B stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. root9B has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
root9B Company Profile
