root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of root9B stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. root9B has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

