Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RYCEY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RYCEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 5,354,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

