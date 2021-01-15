Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.54.

ROKU stock opened at $418.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $423.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after buying an additional 333,487 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

