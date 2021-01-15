Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $275.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $418.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $423.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

