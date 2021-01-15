Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 307145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The firm has a market cap of C$574.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In other Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

