Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK traded down $7.15 on Friday, reaching $255.60. 663,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,183. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average is $235.00. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

