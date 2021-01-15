Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 133.7% in December

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the December 15th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Roche stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 3,007,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $300.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Roche by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

