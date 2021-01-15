Robert W. Baird Upgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $164.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. 7,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,456. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.