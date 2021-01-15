Robert W. Baird Raises STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $230.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

STERIS stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.94. 9,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.50. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

