Robert W. Baird Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $345.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.16.

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.37. 60,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

