Robert M. Carlberg Sells 1,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $33.55 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

