Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Sector Perform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $68.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

